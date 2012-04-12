German KfW, UK green bank agree cooperation

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s state-controlled KfW bank said it had agreed to exchange ideas about investment in low-carbon energy projects with Britain’s new Green Investment Bank (GIB).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two banks on establishing close and continuous consultations was signed in Frankfurt on April 12, a KfW statement said on Thursday.

“As a development bank with long experience in climate and environmental protection we are happy to support the GIB in an advisory role, using our expertise in these promising areas of activity,” KfW Chairman Ulrich Schroeder said.

“Close bilateral networking between national development banks in Europe is imperative for successful work in environmental and climate financing,” he added.

The GIB is being set up to start looking for private sector finance in London and Edinburgh in the autumn, the UK government said last month.

It will be capitalised with 3 billion pounds ($4.77 billion) but will not be able to borrow money until 2015.

Wind and waste energy projects will be a top priority at GIB over the next three years, with an extra 15 billion pounds in private investment expected to be attracted by the state throwing its weight behind the sector.

The head of GIB’s advisory group, Sir Adrian Montague, said he was looking forward to an intensive cooperation with KfW and other development banks in the coming years.

KfW, whose loan programmes include projects in renewable energy generation and energy savings and efficiency measures such as home insulations, has already lent expertise in building up similar institutions in eastern Europe. ($1 = 0.6288 British pounds) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)