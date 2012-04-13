UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on April 13

(Adds press digest.)

BUCHAREST, April 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

IMF TO START REVIEW OF ROMANIA AID DEAL APRIL 24

An International Monetary Fund mission will review Romania’s compliance with a precautionary aid deal from April 24, the Washington-based lender said on Thursday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania sold a planned 800 million lei ($240 million) in 2-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 5.5 percent, down from 5.6 percent at a previous April 2 tender, central bank data showed.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Romania’s current account deficit widened 64.1 percent year-on-year to 663 million euros ($869.88 million) in the first two months of the year, central bank data showed on Thursday.

SERB WORKERS USE SHIPS, BARGES TO BLOCK DANUBE

Serbian shipping company workers protesting about unpaid wages and health benefits blocked the river Danube on Thursday, cutting off one of Europe’s key supply waterways, an economic lifeline for the countries through which it flows.

EASTERN EUROPE BRACES FOR LOWER 2012 GRAINS CROP

A cold snap earlier this year followed by dry spring has hit winter grain crops across central and eastern Europe and the region is set to reap less grains than a year ago.

CEE MARKETS

The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint led gains in emerging European currencies on Thursday for a second day as a rebound in global equities boosted appetite for riskier emerging market assets.

MARKET HOLIDAY

Romanian markets will be closed on Monday, April 16, for Orthodox Easter.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea may cash in dividends worth more than 600 million lei ($180.66 million) from the companies in its portfolio this year, roughly 20 percent higher than in 2011. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

PRIVATISATION

* Romania will sell a minority stake in the state-owned postal services at the end of this year or in early 2013, the communications minister said, missing a June deadline agreed under an aid deal which he called unrealistic.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

* Romania’s state-owned nuclear power plant Nuclearelectrica has set a May 21 deadline for bids from brokers interested to advise on the bourse listing of a 10 percent stake in the firm.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

DEBT MARKETS

Romania’s finance ministry plans to change the selection criteria for primary debt dealers, in a move to boost trade and liquidity on the country’s tiny secondary debt market, the finance minister said.

Zoarul Financiar, Page 6

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.3212 Romanian lei)