FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REUTERS WORLD NEWS OUTLOOK
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

REUTERS WORLD NEWS OUTLOOK

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 13 ** YANGON - British Prime Minister David Cameron meets Myanmar President Thein Sein and pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. ** TAMPA, FLORIDA - U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the benefits of trade with Latin America to the American economy, ahead of the Summit of the Americas in Colombia. ** UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council meets to discuss a possible condemnation of North Korea’s rocket launch (1400).

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on “Reflections on the Crisis and the Policy Response” before the Russell Sage Foundation/Century Foundation Conference on “Rethinking Finance.” (1700). ** AJACCIO, Corsica - French President Nicolas Sarkozy visits Corsica to discuss issue of security and hold campaign meeting.

ROME - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Prime Minister Mario Monti attend civil protection general meeting (1400).

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi and Indian Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna. ** RIYADH - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet Saudi King Abdullah.

NEW DELHI - Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma meets Pakistani Trade Minister Makhdoom Amin Faheem to officially open a second border gate in Wagah, in India’s northwest.

PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers hold talks on Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme.

CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to April 15).

- - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

BEIJING - Tunisian Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem visits China (to April 18).

- - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 16

WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the Whole.

BRUSSELS - EU Council President Van Rompuy meets U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (1230).

EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND).

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin America 2012 (to Apr. 18).

BRASILIA - U.S.-Brazil Global Partnership Dialogue. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends.

- - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

BRUSSELS - European Parliament Plenary Session (to April 20). ** BRASILIA - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers opening remarks with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the First Annual High-Level Meeting of the Open Government Partnership (OGP). ** ROME - Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen meets his Italian counterpart Mario Monti and President Giorgio Napolitano. ** AMSTERDAM - Turkish President Abdullah Gul visits Netherlands (to April 19) and meets Dutch Queen Beatrix. ** BEIJING - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra visits China (to April 19). ** MOSCOW - Syrian opposition group visits Russia (to April 18). ** ROME - Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade Alexander Stubb meets Italian Minister for Europe Enzo Moavero Milanesi to discuss key EU issues.

MANILA - ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) (to April 21).

LIBREVILLE - 9th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Information Ministers Conference (to April 20).

- - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - B20 & G20 conference on Anti-Corruption (to Apr. 19). ** BRUSSELS - NATO Foreign and Defence Ministers meeting (to April 19). ** BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders.

WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four) Ninety-ninth Meeting of the Deputies (1300). ** AMSTERDAM - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. ** ANKARA - Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen and Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade Alexander Stubb meets Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. ** HORSENS, Denmark - EU energy and environment ministers meeting (informal) (to April 20).

- - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON - G20 Meeting of Deputy Ministers of Finance (to April 20).

WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four) Eighty-seventh meeting of ministers and governors (2030). ** BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton participates in Foreign Ministers’ meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - G20 trade ministers meeting (to April 20).

WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news conference (1245).

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 20 ** WASHINGTON - 2012 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (to April 22). ** REYKJAVIK - China’s Premier Wen Jiabao is expected to visit Iceland and meet Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir and other ministers. ** PRAGUE - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico visits the Czech Republic.

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 21 ** UTAH - The state party convention. ** WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news conference (1730).

- - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 22 ** FRANCE - Presidential election - first round. ** WASHINGTON - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet to discuss an increase in IMF resources. ** WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four)/ AFI Policymakers’ Roundtable on Financial Inclusion (1700). ** WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds Press Briefing following African Consultative Group (ACG) Meeting.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.