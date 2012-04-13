PSB to launch bond early next week - source

April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Promsvyazbank (Ba2/BB-) will launch a senior bond early next week, subject to market conditions, a source close to the deal said, as concerns around the tax arrangements of one of its leading shareholders have dissipated.

The privately-owned lender’s roadshow finished on Wednesday with investor concerns soothed after a government official said that Dmitri Ananyev, a leading shareholder in the bank and a member of Russia’s upper house, is not in danger of losing his seat in parliament.

Ananyev’s future was cast in doubt following a story in Vedomosti on Monday relating to his tax arrangements. Ananyev has denied the contents of the story and the subsequent statement from the government has further eased worries.

The bank’s outstanding bonds were trading at 98.78 on Friday morning, a significant improvement from the early 97s seen earlier in the week, the source said.

In the immediate aftermath of the Vedomosti story, bankers away from the deal questioned how likely it would surface anytime soon, especially as the broader market backdrop was also horrible at the time.

But with the concerns about Ananyev dissipating and market conditions improving, although they remain volatile, the deal should launch in the next few days.

If so, it could prove a good test case for investor appetite for lower-rated Russian names, with several due to price in the coming weeks. Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are the leads.