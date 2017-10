LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British fuel tanker drivers narrowly voted to accept an offer from seven oil distribution firms over pay and conditions, averting a strike which could have seriously disrupted supplies, the Unite union said on Friday.

Unite, which represents 2,000 drivers who voted for a strike in March, said 51 percent of truckers had voted to accept new proposals put forward by the haulage firms which supply Britain’s petrol stations after lengthy talks.