Poland - Factors to Watch on April 16

WARSAW, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GTC

ING Pension Fund wants Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC to raise its capital by about half its original plan and issue up to 50 million news shares, less than the 100 million planned earlier, GTC said in a statement on Friday.

PZU DIVIDEND

A proposal by eastern Europe’s biggest listed insurer PZU to pay 20.30 zlotys ($6.34) per share in dividends from its 2011 profit is similar to what the Treasury would expect, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Friday.

EASING INFLATION

Poland’s inflation eased in March but interest rate hikes are still an option.

JSW

Head of the Polish coal miner JSW, Jaroslaw Zagorowski, told daily Parkiet that JSW would not allow for a 7-percent wage hike this year and stuck to his company’s plan to peg dividend payout at 30 percent of the 2011 profit.

PGE

Poland’s top utility PGE by half-year wants to pick the company to carry out an environmental study for the planned nuclear plant, with U.S. Enercon Services, Australian WorleyParsons and a consortium of Tractebel Engineering , Poyry and Scott Wilson in the running, daily Parkiet reported.

MAGNA

Canada’s auto parts manufacturer Magna plans to invest 1.0-1.2 billion zlotys ($312.5-$375 million) in the Warsaw FSO plant, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

COAL

China’s Shanghai Electric Group wants to build a coal-fired plant in cooperation with Polish coal miner Kompania Weglowa, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna cited KW’s chief Executive Joanna Strzelec-Lobodzinska.

