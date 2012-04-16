FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ENOC signs up India's Punj Lloyd to build oil terminal
#Energy
April 16, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

ENOC signs up India's Punj Lloyd to build oil terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Horizon Terminals, a subsidiary of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has contracted India’s Punj Lloyd Ltd. to build an oil products terminal at Jebel Ali and lay a 60-km jet fuel line to Dubai International Airport, ENOC said on Monday.

The terminal will have storage capacity of 141,000 cubic metres, or 887,000 barrels. It will initially handle jet fuel but will be used for other oil products later, ENOC said in a statement.

Jebel Ali, which adjoins Dubai, is a major regional products blending hub and an important fuel storage site with over 3 million cubic meters (mcm) of capacity at present.

Dubai government-owned fuel retailer ENOC is one of the biggest storage owners at the port with its 1.2 mcm of capacity.

No financial details were given.

FACTBOX-Oil storage outside the Strait of Hormuz. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

