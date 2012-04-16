FonSAI minority shareholders slam Unipol takeover plan

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Arepo PR said on Monday a plan by Italian insurer Unipol to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI would give its current majority owner, Premafin “unacceptable privileges”.

Earlier on Monday, Unipol laid down its conditions for pressing ahead with a complex, 1.7 billion euro deal to save Fondiaria through a four-way merger and three capital jikes.

Palladio and Sator’s Arepo PR, which own 3 percent and 5 percent of Italy’s No. 2 insurer respectively, have launched a rival bid for Fondiaria-SAI which does not envisage a merger with Premafin, which belongs to the Ligresti family. (Reporting by Michel Rose)