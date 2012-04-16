FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FonSAI minority shareholders slam Unipol takeover plan
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

FonSAI minority shareholders slam Unipol takeover plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Arepo PR said on Monday a plan by Italian insurer Unipol to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI would give its current majority owner, Premafin “unacceptable privileges”.

Earlier on Monday, Unipol laid down its conditions for pressing ahead with a complex, 1.7 billion euro deal to save Fondiaria through a four-way merger and three capital jikes.

Palladio and Sator’s Arepo PR, which own 3 percent and 5 percent of Italy’s No. 2 insurer respectively, have launched a rival bid for Fondiaria-SAI which does not envisage a merger with Premafin, which belongs to the Ligresti family. (Reporting by Michel Rose)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.