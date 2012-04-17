FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABIC says decline in prices due to China; not raising debt
#Market News
April 17, 2012

SABIC says decline in prices due to China; not raising debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, April 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) attributed lower product prices to China’s economic slowdown after posting a fall in first quarter net profit.

“China was growing at a higher rate (before), then there was a slowdown in its economy, also the European slowdown...and high oil prices had an impact on raw materials cost,” Chief Executive Mohamed al-Mady told a news conference.

The company does not see the need to tap the debt market at the moment, its chief financial officer said.

“No need to tap debt market, we only go if we need so, this could change tomorrow but at the moment we are okay,” said Mutlaq al-Morished.

SABIC, the world’s biggest petrochemical firm by market value, said its first quarter net profit fell 5 percent to 7.27 billion riyals ($1.94 billion) from a year earlier on higher input prices, but came in above market expectations.

