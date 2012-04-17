FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh bank BTA names managing board chairman
April 17, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Kazakh bank BTA names managing board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, April 17 (Reuters) - BTA, Kazakhstan’s third-largest bank by assets, on Tuesday named Yerik Balapanov as the new chairman of its management board, to help steer the lender through a second debt restructuring.

The bank, majority owned by sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, defaulted on a $2 billion 2018 Eurobond in January, only 18 months after a first round of restructuring cut its debt by two thirds.

BTA has said it plans to finish negotiations with its creditors, who backed Balapanov’s appointment, in the first half of this year.

Askhat Beisenbayev, who had acted as chairman of the management board since January 2012, was appointed as Balapanov’s first deputy chairman, replacing Nikolai Varenko who resigned.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Erica Billingham

