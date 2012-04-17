FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neste starts maintenance in Naantali refinery
April 17, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Neste starts maintenance in Naantali refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 17 (Reuters) - Neste Oil said it began scheduled maintenance at a refinery in Naantali, western Finland, to ensure safety requirements and replace equipment such as process furnaces.

The Finnish refiner has said the 60 million euro ($78 million) turnaround project should last around six weeks, during which the refinery will be offline. The company said on Tuesday that it will be up and running at the beginning of June.

The refinery’s main products are traffic fuels and specialty producs such as bitumen, solvents and small engine gasoline. ($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; editing by Keiron Henderson)

