Italy's Exor to take stake in Rothschild holding -source

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s Exor, controlled by Fiat’s Agnelli family, will take a stake in Rothschild holding Paris Orleans when the French banking family consolidates its operations from June 4, a person familiar with the situation said.

“Exor will take a stake in Paris Orleans as part of the French group’s reorganization,” said the person on Tuesday.

The source could not provide details about the size of the stake.

Exor’s move will cement a link between two of Europe’s most powerful families, both of which have evolved with their car and banking businesses.

Paris Orleans was founded in 1838, although the Rothschild family’s roots in finance go back to the end of the 18th century. Fiat was founded in 1899 by a group of investors including Giovanni Agnelli.

Paris Orleans will buy out the minority stakes in its subsidiaries, including N.M.Rothschild in London, the banking family said on April 4, as well as the group’s French asset management business.

The move will make the Rothschild group’s capital base stronger under new, tougher regulations, as well as maintain the family’s grip on the business.

The resulting firm will take on a French limited partnership structure, similar to the one that the Agnelli family uses in Italy to control Exor, Fiat, and Exor’s other assets.

Exor Chairman and CEO John Elkann said in a letter to investors earlier this month he was willing to consider minority stakes in businesses “at attractive valuations with which we would be proud to be associated.” (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Helen Massy-Beresford)