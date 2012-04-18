Qatar's QFIB sells Qcon stake for $77 million-CEO

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Qatar First Investment Bank (QFIB) has sold its 41-percent stake in Qatar Engineering and Construction Company (Qcon) for $77 million, QFIB’s chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

“We just exited the deal and sold to a Qatari investor,” Emad Mansour said in an interview. He declined to give details about the investor.

QFIB had bought the stake in the oil and gas, petrochemical, fertiliser and power contracting firm in 2009.

QFIB also plans to list on the Doha stock exchange by November, Mansour said.

In January, the lender acquired a 15-percent stake in Al Rifai International Holding, a manufacturer of nuts and snacks in the Middle East and Europe. It was the company’s first investment in the food and beverage manufacturing sector.

QFIB has said it hopes to exit its 14-percent stake in Abu Dhabi-based Al Noor Medical through an initial public offering in 2012. [ID: nLDE7650U7]

QFIB made a net profit of $25.8 million in 2011, up 20 per cent compared to 2010, according to the company’s website. Total capital invested to date reached $333 million.

The firm last year acquired a 10.3-percent shareholding in Islamic insurance firm Watania Takaful. It also bought a $16 million stake in Kuwait Energy Company (KEC). (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman)