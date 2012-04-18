FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Poland's KGHM does not rule out Tauron takeover-report
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 18, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Poland's KGHM does not rule out Tauron takeover-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name)

WARSAW, April 18 (Reuters) - Europe’s second-largest copper producer KGHM does not rule out taking over Poland’s no.2 utility Tauron in the future, an online portal quoted KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth on Wednesday as saying.

“If there was a favourable sentiment then... the KGHM’s management board does not rule that out. Tauron is an interesting asset,” Wirth told www.biznes.pl web site when asked if his company could take Tauron over.

KGHM already owns an 11 percent stake in Tauron. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.