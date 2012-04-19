Poland - Factors to Watch on April 19

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT, PPI

The statistics office releases March industrial output and PPI. Analysts expect industrial output rising 4.7 percent and producer prices 4.8 percent year-on-year.

PKN

Poland’s top refiner expects its operating profit to fall by a third in the first quarter as a gains related to its required oil reserves failed to erase the effect of lower margins.

PHN

The state real estate holding group PHN plans to file an IPO prospectus within weeks and hopes to debut on the Warsaw bourse by the end of June, writes Rzeczpospolita.

