FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK-bound Trinidad LNG diverted to Chile -data
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 19, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

UK-bound Trinidad LNG diverted to Chile -data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - The Methane Nile Eagle liquefied natural gas tanker, which had been due to deliver Trinidad LNG to the UK’s Dragon terminal in early April, is on course to deliver it to Chile on April 24, according to ship tracking and local port authority data.

BG Group is the largest shareholder in both the Dragon LNG terminal in south Wales and the Quintero LNG terminal in Chile that the Methane Nile Eagle is now heading to.

According to ship tracking data on Reuters the vessel left Trinidad for the UK in March but did a u-turn after crossing most of the North Atlantic and headed south to the southern tip of South America.

According to analysts Waterborne LNG, the vessel was diverted because it was needed to meet Chilean supply obligations amid reduced production from a plant in Trinidad.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.