Poland - Factors to Watch on April 20

WARSAW, April 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

TK TELEKOM

The state railway company PKP has extended the deadline for filing binding binds for its telecom arm TK Telekom to May 31, the Puls Biznesu daily quoted the PKP spokesman as saying.

BRE BANK

Polish BRE Bank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, plans to consolidate its brands under the “mBank” brand and put more emphasis on the development of its investment banking business and acquisition of a younger client base, BRE Bank’s chief executive Cezary Stypukowski told Rzeczpospolita daily.

ING

ING Bank Slaski, the Polish unit of Dutch bank ING may issue bonds worth 5 billion zlotys ($1.57 billion) with maturity of the papers up to 10 years, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

LIGNITE MINES ADAMOW AND KONIN

The privitised lignite mines Adamow and Konin that are being privatised may be worth around 700 million zlotys ($220 million), Rzeczpospolita daily reported quoting sources close to the transaction.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

Poland aims to float the shares of coal miner Kompania Weglowa on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2014 at the latest, Deputy Economy Minister Tomasz Tomczykiewicz told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

LOTOS

Pawel Olechnowicz, the present chief executive of the Polish oil company Lotos plans to participate in the contest to become the company’s head for the new term, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.

CENTRAL BANK

Polish Central Bank Governor Marek Belka said on Thursday that he expects the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) to consider raising interest rates at its May meeting.

NET INFLATION

Poland’s central bank releases net inflation data at 1200 GMT.

T-BILLS

The finance ministry will announce at 1300 GMT the offer for the Monday’s treasury bills tender.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1818 Polish zlotys)