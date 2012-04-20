Italy - Factors to watch on April 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Spain and Italy won’t need to resort to international bailouts as they battle through their debt crises, Reuters polls showed on Thursday.

Europe’s banks are aggravating the region’s economic woes by rapidly adopting tough new rules for capital, raising the rsik they will have no money left to lend to companies and support economic recovery.

FONDIARIA-SAI,

Italy’s tax police seized a 20 percent stake in Premafin, the holding controlling the country’s No. 2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI and magistrates put Salvatore Ligresti under investigation for market rigging in a widening probe threatening a complex merger deal with Unipol.

Fondiaria’s board said the pre-conditions were in place to pursue the Unipol deal, but it would seek improvements to the terms.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit will keep its Italian government holdings at current levels of around 38 billion euros, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said late on Thursday.

* IMPREGILO

Gavio, a key shareholder of Impregilo, does not want to launch a bid on the group, Beniamino Gavio was quoted as saying in Il Corriere della Sera. The group is holding a board meeting on Friday.

* MEDIASET

Sky Italia, the satellite TV unit of News Corp, is considering taking part in an upcoming auction of television frequencies in Italy but has still not decided, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Investors in Proto Organization have reached 2 percent of RCS capital, Proto said. * IMF-WORLD BANK SPRING MEETINGS

Prime Minister Mario Monti takes part to a NATO summit in Chicago on Friday and is then expected to arrive in Washington for the final leg of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings.

Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli discussed on Thursday the government’s new budget forecasts with IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Washington. Grilli said the new numbers were “well received” and confirmed Italy no longer needs the IMF’s enhanced surveillance.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 20/04 ROME Treasury announces sale of CTZ (zero coupon

bonds) and BTPei (eurozone index-linked fixed

rate bonds) with relative amounts to be

auctioned on April 24. 20/04 ROME Treasury announces sale of BOT (short-term

bills) with relative amounts to be auctioned

on April 26.

* UniCredit expects the Treasury to announce on Friday the sale of the Jan. 2014 CTZ for 2-2.5 bln euros and of the Sept. 2016 BTPei for 1.0-1.25 bln euros. Analysts also forecast a six-month BOT bill sale for 8.5 bln euros and also a possible sale of so-called ‘flexible’ BOTs for 2-3 bln euros.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................