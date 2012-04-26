FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 26
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TPSA

Poland’s top telecoms group reports a 28-percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line with forecasts, because of a favourable comparison to the year-ago period when the bottom line was weighed by financial one-offs.

DEBT

Poland plans to change the rules by which it calculates its debt ratios to avoid painful consequences of breaching some internal thresholds.

CHINA

China aims to double trade with Poland over the next five years, Premier Wen Jiabao says.

ASSECO

The software group proposes a dividend of 2.19 zlotys per share.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1818 Polish zlotys)

