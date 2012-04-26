UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on April 26

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, April 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

MONEY SUPPLY DATA

Romania’s central bank is expected to release money supply data for March.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 200 million lei ($60.27 million) in 15-year treasury bonds.

IMF

The International Monetary Fund is in Bucharest for a two-week mission to review Romania’s precautionary loan deal (until May 7). The IMF officials are expected to meet President Traian Basescu on Thursday.

ROMANIA GOVT BUDGET GAP WIDENS TO 0.6 PCT/GDP IN JAN-MARCH

Romania recorded a budget deficit of 0.6 percent of gross domestic product in the first three months of the year against 0.4 percent in January-February, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

PREVIEW-ROMANIA TO CUT RATES FOR 5TH TIME THEN HOLD FIRE

Romania’s central bank will probably ease interest rates one more time next week, its fifth cut in as many policy meetings, before calling a halt for the rest of the year as inflation edges higher and political nerves weigh on the leu currency.

ROMANIA‘S TRANSGAZ SAYS NABUCCO PIPELINE STILL VIABLE

The Nabucco gas pipeline project is still viable and Romania’s Transgaz remains part of it, a company official said on Wednesday.

EU REGULATORS PROBE TARIFFS OF ROMANIA‘S HIDROELECTRICA

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had begun in-depth investigations into the electricity tariffs of Romanian power firm Hidroelectrica SA.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary’s forint jumped more than 2 percent and its main bond yields fell below 8 percent for the first time in six months on Wednesday after the European Commission gave the green light to talks on aid, ending five months of standoff with Budapest.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea plans to pay dividends of about 120 million euros this year.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

TAROM

The initial public offering for a 20 percent stake in state-owned carrier Tarom could take place in May.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 4

TRANSGAZ

Romanian gas pipeline operator Transgaz will pay gross dividends of 350.4 million lei this year. The decision was approved at Wednesday’s general shareholders meeting.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

