Norway's DNB aims to maintain dividend policy

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB bank aims to lift its core capital to its target while maintaining its policy of paying out 50 percent of its earnings in dividends, it chief financial office said on Friday.

“The dividend policy remains unchanged at 50 percent, but then we’ll have to see how the year develops. It’s too early to tell but we believe we’ll be able to increase our core capital to 10 percent and maintain our dividend policy. That is at least the goal,” Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Erik Naess told Reuters.