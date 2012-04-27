FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amer Sports beats Q1 expectations on apparel sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 op. profit 29 mln euros vs forecast 23.4 mln

* Winter sports weak but apparel strong

* Shares rise 8.6 pct (Adds details, background on winter gear)

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by a sharp rise in apparel sales.

The owner of the Wilson and Atomic brands posted a 9 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit to 29 million euros ($38.37 million), beating an average forecast of 23.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Amer shares rose 8.62 percent to 10.46 euros by 1235 GMT. The stock had fallen 5 percent over the past month on worries that warm temperatures discouraged sales of skis and other winter sporting equipment.

Winter sports sales fell 9 percent, but a 29 percent rise in apparel sales helped boost its overall result. Amer also reiterated its forecast for full-year sales to improve from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting By Eero Vassinen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

