Downgrades hinder DCM business for US banks in Asia

SINGAPORE, June 25 (IFR) - The round of downgrades on global banks served up by Moody’s on Thursday has left some institutions with Asian operations smiling, even though their credit ratings were cut as well.

As Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were dropped two notches to Baa2, just two steps off junk, and Morgan Stanley fell to Baa1 from A2, losing its single A hold, Asian DCM bankers were betting that the moves could undermine some of the advances these institutions had been making in the Asian capital markets.

“I remember after 2008, the European and British banks, which at the time were perceived as stronger, gained market share,” said a syndicate banker in Singapore. RBS also was dropped to Baa1 from Aa3.

Beyond just perception, bankers at some of the institutions that remain in the single A space said that the downgrades will increase the cost for the worst-hit banks to execute swaps, and that extra expense would eventually be passed on to issuers.

“This could potentially make (the downgraded banks) less competitive,” said a DCM banker for one of the institutions that was not downgraded.

A banker at one of the hardest-hit institutions admitted that swap costs will increase. “Anyone that is higher-rated than us will have to post higher collateral to do a swap for us and that will increase their cost, so they will charge us more,” he said

That issue is particularly sensitive in Asia, where the vast majority of frequent borrowers access the dollar market just to swap the money back into local currency, or at least into floating rate.

Issuers such as Korea Development Bank, Korea Export-Import Bank or even the Asian Development Bank all use final swapped costs to assess where, how and with whom they will do a deal, so banks propose a final all-in funding level to issuers when they try to win bond mandates.

The downgrades will not make the swap itself cost more for the banks, because it is often performed by their own derivatives desk straight with the issuer.

However, most times banks do a counterswap in the market to mitigate the risk they are taking on, and that is where institutions lower than single A will face headwinds. Many banks will not even accept them as counterparties or will charge them more for the swap, and ultimately those higher costs of hedging will spill over into execution levels.

Those lower rated banks will have to quote higher all-in prices when pitching for deals, putting better rated competitors at an advantage.

Some bankers singled out HSBC - which was downgraded one notch to Aa2 but remains solidly at A level - and Standard Chartered, saying the recent moves will give them even more of a headstart in the Asian DCM business.

The two institutions are already renowned for having a tight grip on the region, where they are among the largest lenders, and hence are often favoured for capital markets transactions.

Now, on top of that, they will have lower execution costs. Asked if the downgrade would translate into more business for him, a banker from one of the institutions said: “I hope so, fingers crossed.”

The two institutions are also known for often having local lending capacity, as their branches in several parts of Asia can resort to local deposits to offer home currency loans to clients. This allows a bank to establish a relationship with an issuer, sometimes years before it does a dollar bond.

And therein stands another problem for downgraded issuers: they will have a harder time raising money in local markets, and hence lending it.

“I’d like to see Citigroup try to sell an MTN to Taiwanese investors now,” said a banker in Singapore, adding that Taiwanese retail investors do not invest in anything below Baa3. That, in turn, can be expected to increase Citigroup’s cost to lend in that market as well.

A person close to Citigroup dismissed the whole notion, saying that the bank’s CDS has actually tightened after the Moody’s action. “If the market sees us as a better credit now, I don’t see how it would make our execution costs higher,” he said.

At the end of the day, though, bankers reckon that these institutions will find a way to mitigate their increased costs. Citigroup, for instance, has a strong equities franchise, and hence may be willing to lose money on a swap if that means clinching a future equity deal, speculated a banker. “These are institutions with a broad base of products, they will find a way out,” he said.