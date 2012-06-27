RPT-IFR-PRICE TALK: MAF 7-yr USD benchmark IPT 5.375% area

(Repeats story with no change to text)

HONG KONG, June 27 (IFR) - Initial price talk on a 7-yr USD benchmark-sized RegS trade from UAE mall developer Majid Al Futtaim Holding (MAF) has been indicated at around 5.375 percent as the borrower concludes its roadshow today.

MAF, the sole franchisee of French hypermarket chain Carrefour, has appointed Barclays, J.P. Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered and UBS as bookrunners.

The issuer MAF Global Securities Limited is rated BBB by both Fitch and S&P and the guarantors are Majid Al Futtaim Holding and Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

The issuance is part of MAF’s USD2bn medium term notes programme, which was set up last year.

The borrower raised USD400m from a 5-year bond which priced at 5.85% in January, as the borrower opted out of a debut conventional bond offering due to market volatility.

MAF, which is seen as more price sensitive than other regional issuers, will be hoping to take advantage of a recent rally on Gulf bonds, particularly the high grade paper and Dubai names which has resulted in narrowing spreads and possibly more appealing pricing. (Reporting by Umesh Desai)