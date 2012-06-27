FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on June 27
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

ASSECO

Eastern Europe’s top software maker, Asseco Poland , has extended the deadline for its bid to buy local rival Sygnity for the fourth and last time to July 9, the company said on Wednesday.

SHALE GAS

On Monday, Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG will sign a agreement with copper producer KGHM on shale gas exploration in northern Poland, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote without quoting sources.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

