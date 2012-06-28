M&A, low rates fuel Asia corporate credit fears

HONG KONG, June 28 (IFR) - Bond investors are getting worried that ultra-low interest rates may tempt Asian companies to pursue aggressive expansion plans at a time when global economic growth is looking vulnerable.

The market’s reaction to MIE Holdings’ plan to buy 51% of gas explorer Sino Gas & Energy Limited for USD100m illustrates the concerns.

Credit investors should have been nonplussed by such a small deal, but the company’s USD400m bonds due 2016 fell almost three points. Analysts said the prospects of further increases in leverage and future acquisitions were putting the bonds under pressure.

“It’s a non-event, but the market is more negative. Even after the 2-3 point fall there is no buying and it is still ripe for more profit-taking,” said one Singapore based trader. “It’s a small acquisition with an immediate cash out of USD10m and aggregate price of USD100m.”

ROOM FOR MORE

Investors are concerned that the company, rated B+/B (S&P/Fitch, both stable), whose debt burden is quite low (net debt to operating leverage is about 1) may borrow even more money.

“ is also setting up cooperation on non-exclusive basis with the seller for exploring opportunities around the world for oil and gas projects,” said the company in a stock exchange filing, a reference that leaves the door open for further acquisitions, which could gear up the balance sheet even more.

MIE’s move is the latest of many debt-funded acquisitions from Asia. China’s Bright Foods is borrowing GBP680m to acquire UK cereal maker Weetabix, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is taking a US$1.8bn loan to fund its offer for London Metal Exchange, while San Miguel Corp’s Petron unit sealed a MYR2.52bn financing last month for its purchase of ExxonMobil’s Malaysian assets.

Analysts are now wondering if the acquisition spree will spread to the Chinese property sector, where most borrowers have been shut out of the capital markets.

“We could see more M&A, particularly among HK and Chinese property developers where there are haves and have-nots in terms of capital market access,” said Mark Reade, credit analyst with Credit Agricole.

“While the credit quality of some HK developers could deteriorate as a result of M&A, future transactions would likely be positive for stressed Chinese developers with near term refinancing needs,” he said.

Spreads on Hong Kong conglomerate Wharf Holdings’ bonds due 2017 blew out by as much as 20bp to 320bp over US Treasuries after it announced plans to acquire a stake in Greentown China.

NOT ALWAYS BAD

While concerns are rising, the market is not viewing all such acquisitions negatively. Beijing Enterprises’ bonds remained steady after it raised its stake in takeover target China Gas Holdings, as it bets on rising demand for the less polluting fuel in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Its 2022 bonds were steady at 260bp over US Treasuries after the company increased its stake to about 18% by buying more shares on the open market. The spreads are unchanged from the reoffer level in April and because of the Treasury rally the yield has fallen to 4.3% from 4.586%.

In some cases official support can also assuage investor fears about deteriorating credit metrics.

“Beijing is supportive of companies, especially SOEs, to go overseas and acquire assets which have become cheaper. But I don’t think there will be a huge increase in acquisitions by weaker companies and the larger companies should be fine as far as funding is concerned,” said Becky Liu, HSBC credit strategist. (Reporting By Umesh Desai; Editing by Julian Baker)