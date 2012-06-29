Italy - Factors to watch on June 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EU SUMMIT

Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to take emergency action to bring down Italy’s and Spain’s spiralling borrowing costs and to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks by the end of this year, a first step towards a European banking union.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti welcomed a decision by euro zone leaders on Friday to let the region’s rescue funds buy the bonds of distressed borrowers and said steps taken at a summit had paved the way towards joint euro bonds.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The decree allowing the bank to sell bonds to the state to help beef up its capital base says the bank will have to pay the state in shares if the cash is not there to service the coupon payments. According to La Repubblica if the bank reports a loss, the Treasury could have a stake of up to 3 percent in a year.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Two Italian private equity funds, Palladio and Sator, said on Thursday they had presented a new offer for Fondiaria-SAI to the insurer’s board. The offer is valid until Aug. 10.

Premafin said late on Thursday it had received a letter from Gioacchino Paolo Ligresti’s Limbo Invest SA, which owns 10.3 percent in the holding controlling Fondiaria-SAI, asking for a shareholder meeting to be called to ask for the board of Premafin to be dismissed.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TELECOM ITALIA

The company said on Thursday CEO Giovanni Stella had resigned his position as the parent company Telecom Italia seeks buyers for all or part of the unit.

The group has received 15 manifestations of interest including interest from Sky, Al Jazeera, Liberty Media and private equity Clessidra, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

IMPREGILO

Pietro Salini, head of the eponymous Italian builder, said if his group won the battle for control of Impregilo it could offer a special dividend that might be in the region of 1.5-2.0 euros.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

SORIN

Italy’s biggest listed biomedical group said on Thursday it expected two quakes in northern Italy earlier this year to dent its 2012 revenues by 90-100 million euros before taking into account insurance coverage.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................