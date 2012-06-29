FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oslo Stock Exchange to cut trading day by an hour
June 29, 2012

Oslo Stock Exchange to cut trading day by an hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Oslo Stock Exchange will cut the length of the trading day for equities and derivatives by an hour from August 6, bringing opening hours back to where they were before a 2008 expansion, the market operator said on Friday.

During a six-month trial, trading will take place from 0900-1630 central European time (0700-1430 GMT).

“After dialogue with market participants we believe that reduced opening hours will contribute to concentrated trading and thus to higher quality in the order book during the day,” chief executive Bente Landsnes said. (Reporting By Vegard Botterli; Editing by Dan Lalor)

