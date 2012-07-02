FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on July 2
July 2, 2012 / 5:57 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PMI

Poland’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for June to be released. Analysts expect it to fall to 48.6 eased from 48.9 points in May. (0700)

TREASURY STAKES IN STATE-OWNED FIRMS

The Treasury Ministry is close to making a decision on selling stakes in large listed firms via accelerated book-building, Parkiet reported citing an unnamed banker.

BUDIMEX

Construction group Budimex has agreed terms of strategic co-operation with Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas in building gas-fired power stations in Poland, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without citing its sources.

PULAWY

Chemical group Synthos is not even considering raising the price in its offer for state-controlled fertiliser maker Pulawy, Synthos Chief Executive Tomasz Kalwat told Parkiet in an interview.

COAL GASIFICATION

State-owned coal miner KHW is “days away” from signing a letter of intent with Australia’s Linc Energy on co-operation in coal gasification, Rzeczpospolita reported citing a person close to the matter.

