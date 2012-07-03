Poland - Factors to Watch on July 3

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

INTEREST RATES POLL

Poland’s central bank is likely to keep interest rates on hold until cutting them in the first quarter of 2013, a poll showed on Monday, as slowing growth and expected lower inflation allow the bank to unwind a surprise hike it made in May.

PGNiG

Gas monopoly PGNiG wants Russia’s Gazprom to cut the price of gas in its long-term delivery contract by 20 percent, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without citing any sources. PGNiG CEO Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa told the daily the group expects a ruling in its dispute with Gazprom over prices before an international tribunal in the first quarter of 2013.

SHALE GAS

PGNiG, copper miner KGHM and the country’s three largest utilities PGE, Tauron and Enea will spend a total of over 1.5 billion zlotys ($447.35 million)on shale gas exploration, while refiner PKN Orlen and chemical group Tarnow will join in the shale co-op of state-controlled companies with PGNiG, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without citing its sources.

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL

The chief executive of Polimex-Mostostal Konrad Jaskola is pressuring the builder’s shareholders over the launch of a share issue to boost the group’s liquidity, but key shareholders, pension funds ING OFE and Aviva OFE, are opposed, Puls Biznesu reported without citing its sources.

PKN ORLEN

Refiner PKN Orlen postponed its decision to pick a general contractor for the construction of a 400-500 megawatt power unit in Wloclawek for technical reasons, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported citing PKN Orlen’s press office. The decision was due before the summer holiday period, according to the daily.

TALANX

Germany’s Talanx and Japan’s Meiji Yasuda finalised the takeover of Poland’s no.2 insurer Warta from Belgian group KBC on July 1, Parkiet reported.

