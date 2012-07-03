FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Lotos takes first Saudi oil shipment
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 3, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

Poland's Lotos takes first Saudi oil shipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - Polish refiner Lotos has received a shipment of crude oil from Saudi Aramco , the possible first step in a long-term relationship between the two state-controlled firms, Lotos said on Tuesday.

The shipment of 60,000 tonnes of Saudi Extra Light crude in the tanker Bareilly to the port of Gdansk was the result Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s visit to Saudi Arabia in April, Lotos said.

Poland is heavily reliant on Russian oil and gas but Lotos has also refined Middle East crude from Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE. It also refines North Sea crude and oil from the Baltic produced by its upstream unit Petrobaltic

“If the assessment of Saudi Extra Light’s usefulness is positive both in technological and economic terms, it is possible to establish long-term cooperation with Saudi Aramco,” Lotos said in a statement. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.