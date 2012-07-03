HIGHLIGHTS-Barclays Plc conference call after Diamond quits as CE

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc Chief Executive Bob Diamond quit on Tuesday, the highest-profile casualty of an interest rate-rigging scandal that spans more than a dozen major banks across the world.

Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius resigned on Monday in the wake of the scandal and newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Jerry del Missier followed suit on Tuesday.

Following are highlights from a conference call given by outgoing Chairman Agius on Tuesday following Diamond’s decision to quit.

ON DIAMOND AND DEL MISSIER DEPARTURES:

“Bob and Jerry told me last night of their separate individual decisions to resign.”

“Bob and Jerry decided separately that Barclays best interests would be best served by (their) leaving the banks.”

“I explained why Diamond left. For Jerry, it was a lot of the same motivation but if you look at the supplementary information you will see that there is reference there that, as a result of what he believed was a genuine misunderstanding, Jerry was the most senior officer who gave instructions to lower Libor rates and that obviously put him in a very difficult position.”

ON DIAMOND:

“We will all miss his energy and vision.”

COOPERATED WITH THE AUTHORITIES

“I don’t think we’re in the market to use the word fair or unfair ... But we were quite clear that whatever the consequences in terms of media and other attention, it was right for us to cooperate with the authorities and we did.”

OTHER BANKS MAY BE IN SIMILAR POSITION

“Clearly it appears to be the case that other banks are in a similar position, I don’t know that for a fact ... And maybe we’ll have some further disclosures later on and they will follow us because we went first and I think having come first we certainly have caught a lot of attention, no question about that.”

NEED TO REGAIN INVESTOR TRUST

”We have a long way to go to regain the trust of our investors and stakeholders and we are determined to do so.

”We’re going to move quickly in our search for a new chief executive. But we’re not going to compromise on quality, we’ll ensure we get the right person for the job.

“It is vital that they have the credibility that they will need to do this difficult job.”

”... i dont’ think we should limit ourselves in any direction looking for the right successor, I want to have a wide search and make sure I don’t overlook any suitable candidates.

”Does that mean that the investment bank will have a lesser significance in future?

“That would be a huge leap of logic.”

TIMING OF AGIUS’ DEPARTURE

“What I understand is my response is first of all to manage the process and then, subject to the board decision of the selection of the new CEO, I don’t anticipate leaving on the same day ... I am sure I will see him in and welcome whoever my successor is, what the timing is will be determined at the time.”