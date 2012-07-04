Poland - Factors to Watch on July 4

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

RATE DECISION

Poland’s central bank will announce its monthly interest rate decision on Wendesday. All 24 analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank’s Monetary Policy Council to keep rates flat, with the key rate at 4.75 percent.

The time of the announcement is not fixed and the decision may come any time from 0900 GMT to 1400 GMT. Usually the decision is published at 10.00-12.00 GMT.

EURO ZONE

Poland should make a decision on euro zone entry only after the bloc, seen today as “completely inattractive”, solves its own problems, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told weekly Polityka in an interview.

SHALE GAS

Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG, copper miner KGHM and utilities PGE, Tauron and Enea will spend up to 1.5 billion zlotys ($450.44 million) on shale gas development by 2015, the Treasury Minister said on Wednesday. The five firms are to sign an agreement on the issue later on Wednesday.

GAZPROM

Russia’s Gazprom has given in to customer pressure and offered German utility E.ON a price cut on its long-term gas supplies, boding well for other firms from Germany, Italy and Poland seeking to renegotiate.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

