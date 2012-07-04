Swiss launch probe into former Gunvor employee

GENEVA, July 4 (Reuters) - Swiss authorities are investigating the activities of a former employee of Geneva-based oil trader Gunvor in the Congo Republic, the group said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The group, co-owned by Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, said the unnamed former employee was working in business development in the oil sector in Central Africa.

“Gunvor is fully cooperating with Swiss authorities on the investigation, and Gunvor is also conducting a thorough internal investigation into these allegations,” the company said.

A spokesman for the group declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations.

The Congo Republic produces around 300,000 barrels per day of oil and around a dozen international oil companies are present in the country, with France’s Total responsible for about two-thirds of production.

Gunvor was allocated one cargo of the country’s Djeno grade crude oil in June, a loading programme showed.

The group was formerly the top exporter of Russian oil but industry sources say it has ceded the top spot and has since looked to expand in other areas.

Gunvor has bought two European oil plants in Germany and Belgium from insolvent refiner Petroplus. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)