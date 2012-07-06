Poland - Factors to Watch on July 6

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s central bank releases FX reserves data for June at 1200 GMT.

PULAWY

Management at the chemical group negatively assessed the takeover bid from local rival Synthos, saying the price offered was significantly lower than the fair value.

TARNOW

Russia’s Acron extended its bid for a majority stake in Poland’s top chemical group for the fourth time, this time by three days, to July 16, Acron said in a press statement on Thursday.

PGNiG

Polish gas monopoly is in talks with foreign players over partnership in shale gas exploration, chief executive Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Daily Puls Biznesu reported that PGNiG’s key gas storage facility unit in Wierzchowice may launch as late as next year due to financial problems at Polish builder PBG, which is part of the construction consortium.

BUDGET

The Polsh government may have trouble with bringing general government deficit below 3 percent of GDP this year, as it faces lower than expected income from VAT, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

PCC

Waldemar Preussner, shareholder and supervisor board chief at the German chamical maker PCC, says he would be interested in Polish rival Azoty Tarnow if he could look into its books.

