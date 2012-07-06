Italy - Factors to watch on July 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

MACRO

Italy’s cabinet after an almost seven-hour meeting on Friday approved state spending cuts worth 4.5 billion euros this year, heading off an impending sales tax increase and funding emergency help for earthquake stricken areas.

* MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank views more likely the entry of sovereign funds into its capital than other banks, the bank’s Chief Executive said in an interview in Italy’s Corriere della Sera on Friday.

* FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL

Unipol said on Friday it had priced the rights issue that is part of its plans to take over troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI at 2 euros per ordinary share.

Fondiaria SAI said it had priced its rights issue at 1 euros per ordinary share.

In a key decision, Italy’s market regulator Consob ruled late on Thursday that Unipol does not need to buy out the minorities of a unit of peer Fondiaria-SAI, removing one of the last hurdles towards a merger.

FINMECCANICA

A unit of Italian defense technology group Finmeccanica sold sophisticated communications equipment to Syrian police as recently as February, l‘Espresso reported on Thursday, quoting emails published by Wikileaks.

Finmeccanica said on Thursday it supplied Syria with technology that was designed exclusively for civil use.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

The Italian media group, which telecoms operator Telecom Italia is trying to sell, has received 15 expressions of interest for its television channels and infrastructure, a board member said on Thursday. 

