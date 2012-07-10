FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on July 10
July 10, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TARNOW AND PULAWY

Poland’s No.1 chemicals maker Tarnow may buy its local rival, also state-controlled Pulawy, countering Russian Acron’s and Polish Synthos’ respective takeover bids, daily Parkiet quoted anonymous fund managers as saying.

PGE

Poland’s former treasury minister Aleksander Grad will head the nuclear power unit at Poland’s No.1 utility, the state-controlled PGE, with Zdzislaw Gawlik - former deputy treasury minister - as the unit’s deputy chief, daily Parkiet reported.

BANCO POPULAR

Spain’s No.5 lender plans to enter the Polish market, Puls Biznesu daily quoted its spokesman Antonio Belmonte as saying.

PBG AND POLIMEX

Polish state-owned restructuring agency ARP could buy out units from the two troubled local builders, including boiler maker Rafako, Sefako and Energomntaz Polnoc, to aid PBG and Polimex, if the agency gets green light from EU authorities, Puls Biznesu reported.

Polimex said it has formed a council made up of broker houses’ representatives to come up with a new financial strategy for the company.

SHALE GAS

Poland would control around 40 percent of every Polish shale gas concession and levy a tax of up to 40 percent on the explored gas, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted details of the government’s draft shale gas bill.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

