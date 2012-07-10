Italy - Factors to watch on July 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

*UNICREDIT

Italy’s largest bank by assets will hold a board meeting Tuesday to approve a re-organization plan shifting power away from the bank’s center towards its geographical operating units, Il Sole-24 Ore reports. The board is also expected to examine preliminary second-quarter accounts as well as hear an update on progress with the Fondiaria-Unipol merger, the paper reports.

*GENERALI

The insurer has named Mediobanca and JP Morgan as advisors to help it sell Swiss unit BSI, Il Sole-24 Ore reports.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the door open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying any decision on further action would depend on economic data.

European ministers were set to grant Spain an extra year to reach its deficit targets in exchange for further budget savings but remained far from pinning down details of bank rescues and emergency bond-buying that are of greater concern to markets.

ITALY DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday that it would sell 7.5 billion euros in BOTs at an auction to be held on July 12.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Monday it had completed a swap operation on two covered bonds worth some 3.5 billion euros. The bondwith two similar securities rated two notches higher by Moody’s securities with more than 2.5 billion euros of newer issuance.

FIMECCANICA

Military budgets may be under pressure in the United States and Europe but there is growing demand from the Middle East, Asia and other regions for new fighter jets, helicopters and surveillance equipment, top weapons industry executives say.

AgustaWestland, part of Italian aerospace group Finmeccanica, is not under investigation over alleged irregularities in a deal to sell helicopters to India, the group’s UK chief said on Monday, denying media reports.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN , MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

Fondiaria-SAI unit Milano Assicurazioni said on Monday it had revised its first-quarter results to take account of the bankruptcy of two holding companies of the family that controls Fondiaria. As a result it posted a net loss of 17.9 million euros from a previously stated net profit of 17 million euros. Its solvency ratio fell to 133.5 percent from 138 percent.

SORIN

Sorin said on Monday it had bought a minority stake in startup Cardiosolutions for $8 million. The deal includes an option that will allow Sorin to take 100 percent in the future.

