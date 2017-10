LISBON, July 10 (Reuters) - Portugal market regulator CMVM suspended the trading of Brisa motorway operator shares on Tuesday, asking for more details on the takeover bid by leading shareholders Jose de Mello and Arcus European Infrastructure Fund.

The regulator suspended trade after Diario Economico newspaper reported on Tuesday that the bid price will rise 20 cents, from the initial 2.66 euro-per-share offer. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga)