Poland - Factors to Watch on July 11

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL

Privately-held builder NDI is in talks with troubled rival Polimex-Mostostal over a capital tie-up, Parkiet reported quoting a source close to the transaction.

The daily speculates NDI could go for Polimex hand in hand with Belgium’s Besix. It also quotes Polimex chief executive as saying he has not heard of NDI’s interest.

CHEMICAL COMPANIES

One of Poland’s wealthiest citizens Roman Karkosik is “seriously interested” in buying state-controlled chemical groups Tarnow and Pulawy, Puls Biznesu reported without citing its sources.

Another private investor Zbigniew Jakubas, who controls over 5 percent of Pulawy, was quoted by the daily as being in favour of consolidating Tarnow and Pulawy, a plan allegedly pursued by the Treasury to fend off hostile bids for the two from Russia’s Acron and local rival Synthos.

MULTIMEDIA POLSKA

Private equity groups and local rival UPC are circling Multimedia Polska, Poland’s No.3 cable group which is up for sale with a price tag of about 700 million euros ($861 million), sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

BOMI

Polish retail chain Bomi filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday after banks financing the company blocked its overdraft facilities, Bomi said late on Tuesday.

SYGNITY

Former Bioton chief executive Janusz Guy replaced Norbert Biedrzycki as the head of IT group Sygnity, the company said on Tuesday.

SHALE GAS

Poland will launch a 1 billion zlotys ($292.69 million) research programme on Wednesday bent on exploring technological solutions that would facilitate shale gas development in the country, Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

