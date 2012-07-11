European oil futures up $1/bl, recovering after Norway sell-off

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - European oil futures rose $1, pushing Brent to $98.97 a barrel at 1032 GMT on Wednesday, as it continued a slight correction from Tuesday’s losses after Norway’s government halted a strike which was threatening to cut off over 2 million barrels per day.

The market was also taking support from a weaker dollar and from Spain’s spending cuts announcement, a new positive note in the on-going eurozone crisis.

New taxes and spending cuts announced by the Spanish government on Wednesday will help ensure that the country meets tough fiscal targets agreed with the European Union, the bloc’s executive said.  (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)