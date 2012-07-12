FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on July 12
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PKO BP

Poland’s top lender PKO BP offered state-owned post Poczta Polska strategic co-operation, which - according to Parkiet - assumes the purchase of a 75-percent stake in the post’s Bank Pocztowy, valued by the daily at 250-300 million zlotys ($73-88 million). PKO BP already owns the remaining 25 percent.

CIECH

Czech investor Zdenek Bakala dropped his plan to bid for a Polish chemical firm Ciech, deeming the company too expensive and having too little knowledge over its financial situation, Parkiet wrote quoting a source close to Bakala.

STATE AID FOR BUILDERS

Poland’s finance minister on Wednesday ruled out government help for ailing construction companies, dealing a blow to firms which overextended themselves building infrastructure for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

COAL

Reserves of unsold coal amounted to 5.1 million tonnes at end-May, the highest level since November 2010, according to the Economy Ministry, but data from companies shows their size is even larger, Parkiet reports.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.4035 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.