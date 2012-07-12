Poland - Factors to Watch on July 12

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PKO BP

Poland’s top lender PKO BP offered state-owned post Poczta Polska strategic co-operation, which - according to Parkiet - assumes the purchase of a 75-percent stake in the post’s Bank Pocztowy, valued by the daily at 250-300 million zlotys ($73-88 million). PKO BP already owns the remaining 25 percent.

CIECH

Czech investor Zdenek Bakala dropped his plan to bid for a Polish chemical firm Ciech, deeming the company too expensive and having too little knowledge over its financial situation, Parkiet wrote quoting a source close to Bakala.

STATE AID FOR BUILDERS

Poland’s finance minister on Wednesday ruled out government help for ailing construction companies, dealing a blow to firms which overextended themselves building infrastructure for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

COAL

Reserves of unsold coal amounted to 5.1 million tonnes at end-May, the highest level since November 2010, according to the Economy Ministry, but data from companies shows their size is even larger, Parkiet reports.

