Poland - Factors to Watch on July 13

LOOMING RATE CUT?

Poland’s central bank should help the slowing economy by cutting interest rates as soon as in September, at the next policy meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC), its member Andrzej Bratkowski said late on Thursday.

CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

Troubled builder Polimex is in talks with creditors to extend debt deadlines and, possibly, issue bonds. It seeks a four-month delay in repaying some liabilities and would use the time to improve the conditions and terms of its financing, the company said.

Its peer PBG says it does not intend to sell its boiler maker Rafako and would rather go for additional funds from the state’s restructuring agency ARP, daily Parkiet quoted PBG spokeswoman Kinga Banaszak-Filipiak as saying.

DATA

Poland releases inflation and M3 money supply data for June, as well as currency account figures for May - all at 1200 GMT.

LNG

The construction of Poland’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is late by four months due to financial problems at Italy’s Saipem and Poland’s PBG, which are carrying out the contract, Rzeczpospolita reported.

TELECOMS

Polish telecoms watchdog UKE mulls cutting mobile fees - mobile termination rates (MTRs) - at a slower rate than planned earlier, which could mean local telecoms could suffer a lesser cut in revenue next year, Rzeczpospolita quoted UKE chief Magdalena Gaj as saying.

CHEMICALS

Poland’s No.1 chemicals maker Tarnow mulls forging a joint venture in Asia with its local rival Pulawy, Tarnow chief Jerzy Marciniak told daily Parkiet.

