FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK construction output falls 6.3 pct in May
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
July 13, 2012 / 8:52 AM / 5 years ago

UK construction output falls 6.3 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British firms built less in May despite an extra working day, official data showed on Friday.

Construction output dropped 6.3 percent in the month, non-seasonably adjusted data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Firms failed to benefit from an extra working day in May as a public holiday usually held at the end of the month was postponed until June, with another day added, to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

“As such, caution should be taken when interpreting the monthly movements in affected outputs involving May and June 2012,” the ONS said.

Between March and May construction output fell 7.4 percent compared to the same three months in 2011, with the main drag coming from new public housing work, which plunged by 22.9 perce nt.

Construction activity fell at its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years in June, a Purchasing Managers’ Survey showed earlier this month, as underlying business conditions worsened and the extra public holiday hit output.

Britain fell back into its second recession in four years at the turn of the year and a recent slew of gloomy data has raised fears that the downturn extended into the last quarter.

The Bank of England last week announced a 50 billion pounds top-up to its asset purchase programme in an effort to boost an economy struggling to return to growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.