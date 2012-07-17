UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on July 17

(Adds press digest)

TRANSELECTRICA

Romania’s state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica holds general shareholders meeting on Tuesday.

UNDER PRESSURE, ROMANIAN RULING PARTY BACKTRACKS ON REFERENDUM

The Romanian interim president approved a law on Monday reinstating a minimum turnout threshold on referendums, bowing to EU pressure and increasing the chances that suspended President Traian Basescu will survive an impeachment vote in two weeks.

ROMANIA SELLS 185 MLN LEI IN 2-YEAR T-BONDS

Romania sold a less than planned 185 million lei ($49.7 million) in 2-year treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 5.98 percent, virtually flat from a previous tender earlier this month but when debt managers tapped more paper.

U.N. LIFTS ROMANIAN CO2 TRADE BAN

A U.N. panel charged with regulating international carbon trade under the Kyoto Protocol has lifted an 11-month ban that has prevented Romanian firms from trading EU permits under the bloc’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

ROMANIAN LEU SET TO BOUNCE BACK-FINMIN

The Romanian leu will bounce back to trade below 4.5 per euro from record lows after a political row calms down, Finance Minister Florin Georgescu was quoted as saying on Monday.

IMF DELAYS ROMANIA AID REVIEW UNTIL AFTER JULY 29 REFERENDUM-PM

The International Monetary Fund has delayed a mission visit to review Romania’s 5 billion euros aid deal until after a July 29 referendum to impeach the country’s president, leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

The Polish zloty neared a two-month high on Monday, helped by demand for the debt of central Europe’s largest member, while the Romanian leu hit an all-time low hurt by a political row that could lead to further falls in the country’s assets.

INCOME TAX

The income tax will not be hiked from the present 16 percent level, Finance Minister Florin Georgescu said.

RALLIES

Opposition Democrat Liberal Party plans to organise two rallies to support suspended President Traian Basescu before the July 29 referendum. One will be in Iasi on July 21 and another in Bucharest on July 26. Romania Libera, Page 3

PARLIAMENT

The lower house and the senate are expected to meet on Wednesday in an extraordinary session. The lower house will discuss changes to the law that regulates the activity and organisation of the constitutional court. Agepres

