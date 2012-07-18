Poland - Factors to Watch on July 18

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PKO

Poland is to sell a 7 percent stake in the country’s top lender to beef up its privatisation income, market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

CIA PRISONS

The European Court of Human Rights is demanding access to documents that allegedly allowed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to organise prisons for al Qaeda suspects in Poland, the Rzeczpospolita daily quoted a government minister knowledgeable of the official request from the Court.

Poland has time to reply until Sept. 5, Rzeczpospolita also said, adding the Court’s request was triggered by a complaint by Saudi citizen Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who claims he was held and tortured by the CIA in Poland.

NUCLEAR PACT

Poland will organise a pact of state-controlled companies to help finance the construction of the country’s first nuclear plant by Poland’s top utility PGE, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

The pact would include copper miner KGHM and utility Tauron that could take minority stakes in the nuclear plant in exchange for providing financing estimated at a total of 35-38 billion zlotys ($10.24-$11.12 billion), Dziennik added.

NON-CONFIDENCE VOTE

Opposition party Ruch Palikota, which holds 8.6 percent of votes in parliament, will file a motion on Wednesday to hold a non-confidence vote against the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk over allegations concerning irregularities in the farm ministry agency ARR, the party’s leader Janusz Palikot told public radio on Wednesday.

The irregularities, dubbed the “tape scandal” by the media, have led farm minister Marek Sawicki to say he would announce his resignation on Wednesday.

FARM MINISTER TO RESIGN

Poland’s agricultural minister Marek Sawicki said he will resign on Wednesday over alleged irregularities in the ministry’s agency responsible for disbursing European Union farm subsidies.

PBG

Troubled builder PBG is preparing a request for state aid to the industrial development agency ARP and may file it in the coming days, the company’s spokeswoman Kinga Banaszak-Filipiak told the Puls Biznesu daily.

POST

Poland state-owned postal services monopolist Poczta Polska plans to invest 800 million zlotys ($234.02 million) in the years 2012-2015 in IT services, logistics and transport, the Parkiet daily reported.

DATA

Poland’s statistics office releases industrial output and PPI data for June at 1200 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting the figures up 4.25 percent and 4.6 percent in annual terms, respectively. ($1 = 3.4185 Polish zlotys)

*****

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX