Poland - Factors to Watch on July 19

PKO BP

Poland raised 3.1 billion zlotys ($913.26 million) from the sale of shares in PKO BP, its biggest bank, confirming an earlier Reuters report and showing healthy investor appetite for the country’s financial sector which has so far escaped the euro zone debt crisis.

The country is considering running a secondary public offering of PKO in 2013 that will target individual investors, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Thursday without citing its sources.

POLIMEX

Troubled construction company Polimex, which is in debt restructuring talks to extend debt deadlines and possibly issue bonds, needs a unanimous stance of all its bank creditors, while bank BGZ, owned by Rabobank, has so far failed to accept any debt restructuring plans, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

BPH FUNDS

Bank BPH received 8 bids for its mutual fund unit that manages assets worth about 3 billion zlotys, Puls Biznesu reported on Thursday quoting market sources. The paper added that BPH would like to get 200 million zlotys from the sale but that this goal may be hard to achieve.

CIECH

Poland’s chemical maker Ciech plans to take around a 450 million zloty ($132.57 million) impairment charge in the second quarter and lay off 10 percent of its staff as part of a shake-up under new management, the group’s newly-appointed chief executive said.

DEBT

Poland offers 3-5 billion zlotys worth of two-year bonds at a tender at 1000 GMT.

