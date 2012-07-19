UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on July 19

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, July 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

COUNCIL OF EUROPE

Jean-Claude Mignon, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, ends his two-day visit to Romania on Thursday.

TRANSGAZ

State-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz holds general shareholders meeting on Thursday.

EU KEEPS PRESSURE ON ROMANIA OVER RULE OF LAW

The European Commission warned Romania on Wednesday that it must stick to commitments on democracy and the rule of law, maintaining pressure on the government in a dispute that has raised fears of political deadlock and financial disruption.

ROMANIA PARLIAMENT OKAYS VOTER TURNOUT REFERENDUM RULE

Romania’s parliament approved changes to referendum-related legislation on Wednesday, endorsing a minimum turnout rule required by the Constitutional Court last week.

IMF SET TO START ROMANIA AID DEAL REVIEW JULY 31

The International Monetary Fund will begin a two-week review mission of Romania’s 5 billion euro aid deal on July 31, the lender said on Wednesday, a one week delay triggered by a political row in the EU’s second-poorest member.

ROMANIA PRESIDENT LIKELY TO BE IMPEACHED - POLL

Romanian president Traian Basescu is likely to be impeached by voters in a referendum on July 29, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, providing turnout is high enough to make the vote valid.

CEE MARKETS

The zloty eased slightly on Wednesday after disappointing industrial output data signalled the Polish economy was slowing faster than expected, while Hungary’s forint hit two-week highs on optimism over credit talks with the IMF.

BUCHAREST BOURSE

Investment banker Victor Cionga is the new general director of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

RETAIL

Retailer Cora plans to open fifteen to twenty stores in the next five-eight years in Romania. Ziarul Financiar, Page 12

