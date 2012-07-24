Poland - Factors to Watch on July 24

Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
Poland should cut interest rates as soon as now and if external problems are sustainable, the central bank should consider a loosening cycle, a member of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC), Andrzej Bratkowski, told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview.
Liberty Media’s Polish arm UPC, and funds Cinven and Permira are on the 4-strong short list of bidders for Polish No.3 cable operator Multimedia, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted its sources as saying.
Europe’s No. 2 copper producer KGHM and Polish utility Tauron secured EU approval on Monday to set up a gas power joint venture.
