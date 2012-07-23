China's BOCI to trade on the LME from July 25

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - BOCI Global Commodities, a unit of the Bank of China, will begin trading and clearing as an associate member of the London Metal Exchange (LME) later this week, the exchange said on Monday.

BOCI Global Commodities will commence operations as a Category 2 member of the exchange from July 25. Category 2 members, or associate broker clearing members, are able to trade on the LME’s electronic platforms and the telephone market but may not trade in the ring.

BOCI, the LME’s first Chinese member, was granted approval as a new member in April.